Assam's Special Task Force Nabs Key Terrorist, Thwarts Major Attack

The Special Task Force of Assam Police apprehended Gazi Rahman, a key terrorist in Kokrajhar, as part of ongoing efforts against the ABT and AQIS organizations. This marks a significant breakthrough in their ongoing operation targeting Jihadi elements, averting major terror threats with multiple arrests and seizures of weapons.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has captured a key terrorist figure in the Kokrajhar district. Gazi Rahman, a 35-year-old resident of Bhodeyaguri, was apprehended on Monday during an operation by the STF with the support of local police.

This arrest is part of the STF's ongoing Operation Praghat, which targets Jihadi cadres linked to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). To date, the STF has arrested 12 individuals connected to these organizations across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala. According to Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector General of Police (STF), this action represents a notable advancement in their investigation.

The operation underscores the STF's commitment to maintaining state security and preventing anti-national activities. Previous actions, including a recent raid in Dhubri district, have resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of weapons, including handmade rifles and explosives. These efforts have played a crucial role in thwarting potential terror acts organized by globally linked networks.

