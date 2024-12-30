Left Menu

Coast Guard Intervenes: Preventing Oil Tanker Disaster

The Finnish coast guard deployed assistance to the Panama-flagged M/T Jazz oil tanker following engine failure in the Gulf of Finland. The tanker, which posed no current risk as it carried no cargo, was en route to Primorsk, Russia. The incident is unrelated to recent undersea cable damages.

Updated: 30-12-2024 14:56 IST
The Finnish coast guard has mobilized a patrol vessel and tugboat to assist the M/T Jazz oil tanker, after it suffered engine failure in the Gulf of Finland. The swift response aims to avert potential environmental hazards from the drifting vessel.

The 183-meter Panama-flagged tanker had been adrift south of Finland's Hanko Peninsula before successfully anchoring. According to the coast guard, the incident is separate from recent damage affecting undersea power and telecom cables in the area, with no threat posed to seabed infrastructure.

Sailing to the Russian port of Primorsk, the M/T Jazz did not carry any oil cargo at the time, reducing immediate environmental risks. The Finnish coast guard remains vigilant in its intervention efforts.

