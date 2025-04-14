Left Menu

Xi Jinping Seeks Stronger Vietnam Trade Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

China's President Xi Jinping called for enhanced trade and supply chain ties with Vietnam during a visit to Hanoi. Amid U.S. tariff pressures, the visit saw the signing of 45 cooperation agreements, focusing on production, railways, and artificial intelligence. Vietnam seeks to negotiate tariff reductions with the U.S.

China's President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for stronger trade ties with Vietnam during his visit to Hanoi, aimed at bolstering supply chains amid U.S. tariff challenges. During his stay, Xi attended the signing of 45 cooperation agreements between the two nations, covering areas like production and infrastructure.

Economic ties were a focal point, with Xi and Vietnam's top leader To Lam agreeing on joint efforts in railways and supply chains. Importantly, the visit comes as each nation faces U.S. trade pressures, with Vietnam negotiating a reduction in potential tariffs and tightening controls on exports labeled 'Made in Vietnam.'

In addition to addressing trade and economic cooperation, discussions during Xi's visit included Vietnam's use of Chinese loans for railways and the deployment of China-made COMAC planes. However, tensions linger over contested boundaries and Vietnam's concessions to the U.S. that may affect China's interests.

