Rajinikanth Temple: A Devotee's Unique Tamil New Year Tribute

In an extraordinary celebration of Tamil New Year, a devoted Rajinikanth admirer, Karthik from Madurai, honored his idol through an unusual tribute. Karthik built a temple within his home, dedicated solely to the iconic Indian actor, featuring a colossal 300 kg idol of Rajinikanth.

The temple, which was opened a few months ago, served as the backdrop for Karthik's festival celebrations, allowing family and friends to partake in the homage. This act signifies the profound influence and charm Rajinikanth holds over his fans, transcending typical admiration to worship-like veneration.

On April 14, 2025, also known as Puthandu or Tamil New Year, Karthik shared his plans to continue celebrating his devotion to Rajinikanth. Recalling a cherished moment, he mentioned being personally invited by the actor months ago, where he received several gifts, further solidifying Karthik's deep-seated respect and fervor for Rajinikanth.

(With inputs from agencies.)