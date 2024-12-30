Police Crack Down on Gwalior Murder: Two Arrests as Investigation Unfolds

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals connected to the murder of Jaswant Singh Gill, which took place on November 7 in the Gopal Bagh area of Dabra, located in Gwalior district.

The crime, allegedly rooted in personal enmity, saw the assailants fire multiple bullets at the victim. According to Dharamvir Singh, Superintendent of Police, the suspects, identified as Anmol Preet and Navjot Singh, are believed to be shooters working for Canadian gangster Arshdeep Dala.

The two accused were transferred to Dabra from Punjab under police protection for interrogation. A National Investigation Agency team has joined the probe, examining potential links to the primary suspect residing in Canada and any broader criminal connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)