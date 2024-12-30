Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Gwalior Murder: Two Arrests as Investigation Unfolds

Punjab Police have arrested two suspects in the murder of Jaswant Singh Gill in Gwalior. Linked to Canadian gangster Arshdeep Dala, the suspects were apprehended following a personal rivalry. Investigations, now involving the NIA, are exploring deeper connections and motives behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:35 IST
Police Crack Down on Gwalior Murder: Two Arrests as Investigation Unfolds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals connected to the murder of Jaswant Singh Gill, which took place on November 7 in the Gopal Bagh area of Dabra, located in Gwalior district.

The crime, allegedly rooted in personal enmity, saw the assailants fire multiple bullets at the victim. According to Dharamvir Singh, Superintendent of Police, the suspects, identified as Anmol Preet and Navjot Singh, are believed to be shooters working for Canadian gangster Arshdeep Dala.

The two accused were transferred to Dabra from Punjab under police protection for interrogation. A National Investigation Agency team has joined the probe, examining potential links to the primary suspect residing in Canada and any broader criminal connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024