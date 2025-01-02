Left Menu

Kerala Embraces New Era: Rajendra Arlekar Takes Office as Governor

Newly appointed Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar arrives in Thiruvananthapuram, expressing willingness to collaborate with the state government. Arlekar aims to support, not confront, the administration, drawing insights from Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai. The transition marks the end of Arif Mohammad Khan's term as Kerala Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 08:57 IST
Kerala CM Vijayan receives newly appointed Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Arlekar, received a warm welcome in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his eagerness to work collaboratively with the Governor in promoting Kerala's progress and unity.

In his official statement, Arlekar emphasized his non-confrontational approach towards the state government, stating his intention to assist rather than direct any actions. He stressed that his role is to support the government and not to impose directives.

Before stepping into his new role, Arlekar sought insights from Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, a native of Kerala. Arlekar shared his keenness to understand more about the state to effectively manage his gubernatorial responsibilities. His appointment marks the end of Arif Mohammad Khan's term, who expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

