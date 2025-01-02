Contrasts in Wealth and Development: Northeast India’s Political Paradox

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has targeted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in Northeast India, highlighting a stark disparity between the personal wealth of their chief ministers and the states' developmental indicators. Gogoi raised concerns over the findings of a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms.

The report reveals that four NDA chief ministers from the Northeast feature among the top 10 richest in India, while their states falter on the Human Development Index (HDI). Specifically, Gogoi pointed out that Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, ranks seventh in wealth, yet Assam lags at the 31st position on the UNDP HDI index.

The Association of Democratic Reforms analysis also spotlights Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, as the second richest with assets totaling Rs 332 crore, while the state ranks 16th on the HDI. Similarly, Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, holds the fourth spot in wealth, with the state's HDI at 19. This contradiction leads Gogoi to question the BJP's developmental commitments.

