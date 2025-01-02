Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

In a concerted effort to address unauthorized immigration in the capital, Delhi's Vasant Kunj South Police Station has successfully apprehended and deported a Bangladeshi national, Md Bablu, who was residing illegally. The operation followed a verification drive initiated by the police staff, targeting illegal immigrants across the South West District.

The officers acted decisively on a tip-off received during an evening patrol on Tuesday, which pointed to the presence of a Bangladeshi national in the area. Reacting swiftly, the authorities intercepted Bablu, marking the latest move in a series of intensified efforts to curb the stay of undocumented migrants. These initiatives have been galvanized in response to growing concerns about unauthorized residents, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, in the capital.

Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order Madhup Tiwari stated that the identification campaign was conducted following directives from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The South West District Police, working under these guidelines, have identified over 25 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and initiated their deportation. Additionally, the police uncovered a racket facilitating illegal entry and documentation, further escalating the drive to rectify the situation.

