Cable Car Mishap at Chhattisgarh Temple Injures BJP Leader

A cable car mishap at the Bamleshwari Devi temple in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon on Friday left a prominent BJP leader injured. According to police reports, the accident happened around 2 PM when the cable car detached from its gear while descending with six passengers onboard.
The BJP state general secretary, Bharat Lal Verma, sustained injuries during the incident. Alongside Verma, former Chhattisgarh minister Ramsewak Paikra, other party leaders, and Manoj Agrawal, President of Maa Bamleshwari Trust, were present in the cable car. The vehicle crashed from a small height, officials confirmed.
Despite the jarring fall, other passengers emerged unscathed. Verma, however, was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Rajnandgaon for further treatment. As devotees regularly use the 1,300-meter ropeway, authorities are investigating the cause of the malfunction to ensure safety.
