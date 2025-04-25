Mizoram Court's Landmark Drug Trafficking Verdict
A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has sentenced 29-year-old C. Lalrinsanga to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Under the NDPS Act, he was convicted for possessing heroin and methamphetamine tablets. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh.
A landmark judgment was passed by a special court in Mizoram's Champhai district, sentencing a 29-year-old man to a decade of imprisonment for drug trafficking, as confirmed by an official on Friday.
The judgment, rendered on Thursday, saw the court convict C. Lalrinsanga under the strictures of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A resident of Buang village in Champhai, Lalrinsanga was handed a 10-year sentence for trafficking illicit drugs including heroin and methamphetamine tablets.
In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh. Lalrinsanga's arrest in February 2022 led to the confiscation of 63 grams of heroin and 95 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at over Rs 32 lakh, highlighting the scale of his operations.
