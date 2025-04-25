Mystery Metal from the Skies: IAF Aircraft Suspected in House Damage Incident
A suspected Indian Air Force aircraft object caused significant damage to a house in Pichhore, Madhya Pradesh. The family was inside during the incident, but miraculously, no one was injured. An investigation is underway to determine the object's origin and nature.
- Country:
- India
A suspected object from an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft wreaked havoc on a house in Pichhore town of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, leaving two rooms completely destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
According to eyewitnesses, the object fell at 11 am onto the roof of Manoj Sagar's house, where he and his family were present. The impact caused an 8 to 10 feet deep crater in the courtyard and significant vibrations in nearby homes.
Authorities, including the police and local administration, swiftly arrived at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation in collaboration with the IAF, as the object's origin and type are yet to be determined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Highway Ambitions: Outpacing the US in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM Embraces Heritage During Dhar Visit
Madhya Pradesh CM Prays for Prosperity at Narmada's Sacred Isle
Inferno Engulfs PVC Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District
Four dead, two critical as SUV falls from bridge onto dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur: Police.