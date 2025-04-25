Left Menu

Mystery Metal from the Skies: IAF Aircraft Suspected in House Damage Incident

A suspected Indian Air Force aircraft object caused significant damage to a house in Pichhore, Madhya Pradesh. The family was inside during the incident, but miraculously, no one was injured. An investigation is underway to determine the object's origin and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:46 IST
Mystery Metal from the Skies: IAF Aircraft Suspected in House Damage Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected object from an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft wreaked havoc on a house in Pichhore town of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, leaving two rooms completely destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the object fell at 11 am onto the roof of Manoj Sagar's house, where he and his family were present. The impact caused an 8 to 10 feet deep crater in the courtyard and significant vibrations in nearby homes.

Authorities, including the police and local administration, swiftly arrived at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation in collaboration with the IAF, as the object's origin and type are yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025