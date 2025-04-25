Mystery Metal from the Skies: IAF Aircraft Suspected in House Damage Incident

A suspected object from an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft wreaked havoc on a house in Pichhore town of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, leaving two rooms completely destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the object fell at 11 am onto the roof of Manoj Sagar's house, where he and his family were present. The impact caused an 8 to 10 feet deep crater in the courtyard and significant vibrations in nearby homes.

Authorities, including the police and local administration, swiftly arrived at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation in collaboration with the IAF, as the object's origin and type are yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)