Global Pharma Updates: Anthem's IPO to Bird Flu Concerns

Indian contract drugmaker Anthem Biosciences has filed for a $397 million IPO, marking another significant milestone in a booming year for stock market listings. The IPO will see investors like True North and DavosPharma divest their shares, aiming to boost Anthem's drug discovery and efficacy testing services.

France has reported bird flu outbreaks on two poultry farms, just days after being declared virus-free. The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been spreading across Europe, driven by migrating birds. However, the situation remains less severe compared to the United States, where the virus has impacted cattle and humans, leading to soaring egg prices.

China is defending its COVID-19 data-sharing practices amid calls from the World Health Organization for more transparency. The nation's foreign ministry emphasizes its extensive collaboration with WHO, showcasing progress in tracking virus traceability and urging global cooperation in combating the pandemic.

