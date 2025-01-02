Left Menu

Global Pharma Updates: Anthem's IPO to Bird Flu Concerns

The latest health updates include Anthem Biosciences' IPO, France's bird flu outbreaks impacting disease-free status, China's COVID-19 data-sharing policies, Hutchmed's stake sales, Merck's UK approval for a lung disease drug, and upcoming drug price increases in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:31 IST
Global Pharma Updates: Anthem's IPO to Bird Flu Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian contract drugmaker Anthem Biosciences has filed for a $397 million IPO, marking another significant milestone in a booming year for stock market listings. The IPO will see investors like True North and DavosPharma divest their shares, aiming to boost Anthem's drug discovery and efficacy testing services.

France has reported bird flu outbreaks on two poultry farms, just days after being declared virus-free. The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been spreading across Europe, driven by migrating birds. However, the situation remains less severe compared to the United States, where the virus has impacted cattle and humans, leading to soaring egg prices.

China is defending its COVID-19 data-sharing practices amid calls from the World Health Organization for more transparency. The nation's foreign ministry emphasizes its extensive collaboration with WHO, showcasing progress in tracking virus traceability and urging global cooperation in combating the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025