IRS Leadership Exodus Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is experiencing a significant leadership shakeup, with key officials resigning after a contentious data-sharing agreement with federal immigration authorities. Commissioner Melanie Krause and several other top executives have stepped down, raising questions about privacy and the future of the agency.

The resignations come as the IRS, under pressure from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, is undergoing a transformative overhaul aimed at cutting its workforce and providing access to taxpayer data. The changes, initiated during the busiest tax season, underscore ongoing tensions and policy shifts.

This agreement to share data with the Department of Homeland Security has sparked legal and ethical concerns, primarily among IRS privacy officials. The departures reflect broader upheavals as the Trump administration seeks to reshape federal bureaucracies, with over 200,000 federal jobs already eliminated.

(With inputs from agencies.)