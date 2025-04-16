Left Menu

CDC's Booster Shot Debate: Navigating Covid-19 Recommendations

The CDC's expert panel explores narrowing COVID-19 booster shot guidelines to focus on high-risk groups. Despite concerns about feasibility, many panelists back the approach. A formal recommendation will be voted on in June, potentially impacting vaccine sales for companies like Pfizer and Moderna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel is considering narrowing its COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. In its first meeting under the new Trump administration, the panel discussed advising the updated vaccine primarily for vulnerable populations in the 2025-2026 campaign.

Denise Jamieson, a panel member, highlighted challenges with inconsistent recommendations, noting COVID-19's continued impact across all ages. Jamie Loehr echoed concerns about feasibility and the message of a risk-based approach. Most panelists favor this over the current universal recommendation, with a decision set for June.

Such a shift may affect vaccine sales for Pfizer and Moderna, as noted by Citi analysts. Besides COVID-19 vaccines, the panel reviewed other vaccines, including those for RSV and measles, during a meeting delayed due to leadership changes at the Department of Health and Human Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

