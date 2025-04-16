CDC's Booster Shot Debate: Navigating Covid-19 Recommendations
The CDC's expert panel explores narrowing COVID-19 booster shot guidelines to focus on high-risk groups. Despite concerns about feasibility, many panelists back the approach. A formal recommendation will be voted on in June, potentially impacting vaccine sales for companies like Pfizer and Moderna.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel is considering narrowing its COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. In its first meeting under the new Trump administration, the panel discussed advising the updated vaccine primarily for vulnerable populations in the 2025-2026 campaign.
Denise Jamieson, a panel member, highlighted challenges with inconsistent recommendations, noting COVID-19's continued impact across all ages. Jamie Loehr echoed concerns about feasibility and the message of a risk-based approach. Most panelists favor this over the current universal recommendation, with a decision set for June.
Such a shift may affect vaccine sales for Pfizer and Moderna, as noted by Citi analysts. Besides COVID-19 vaccines, the panel reviewed other vaccines, including those for RSV and measles, during a meeting delayed due to leadership changes at the Department of Health and Human Services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
