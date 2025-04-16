CDC's Booster Shot Debate: Navigating Covid-19 Recommendations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel is considering narrowing its COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. In its first meeting under the new Trump administration, the panel discussed advising the updated vaccine primarily for vulnerable populations in the 2025-2026 campaign.

Denise Jamieson, a panel member, highlighted challenges with inconsistent recommendations, noting COVID-19's continued impact across all ages. Jamie Loehr echoed concerns about feasibility and the message of a risk-based approach. Most panelists favor this over the current universal recommendation, with a decision set for June.

Such a shift may affect vaccine sales for Pfizer and Moderna, as noted by Citi analysts. Besides COVID-19 vaccines, the panel reviewed other vaccines, including those for RSV and measles, during a meeting delayed due to leadership changes at the Department of Health and Human Services.

