Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence in COVID-19 Ambulance Rape Case

A court sentenced Noufal, aged 29, to life imprisonment and a fine for raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient during her transport to a treatment center in 2020. The incident shocked the nation and sparked public outcry, highlighting lapses in health protocols during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 18:00 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence in COVID-19 Ambulance Rape Case
court
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has handed down a life sentence to Noufal, 29, following his conviction for the rape of a young COVID-19 patient. The crime occurred while she was en route to a treatment center in 2020.

The Principal Sessions Court disclosed the sentence, including a fine of Rs 2,12,000, following the Thursday conviction. This verdict addresses a case that unfolded during the height of COVID-19 fear in the country.

Gathering evidence presented challenges due to the pandemic's spread, but authorities praised their team for securing justice. Public criticism intensified following the incident, highlighting concerns over health protocols for patient transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025