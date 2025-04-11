Justice Served: Life Sentence in COVID-19 Ambulance Rape Case
A court sentenced Noufal, aged 29, to life imprisonment and a fine for raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient during her transport to a treatment center in 2020. The incident shocked the nation and sparked public outcry, highlighting lapses in health protocols during the pandemic.
A local court has handed down a life sentence to Noufal, 29, following his conviction for the rape of a young COVID-19 patient. The crime occurred while she was en route to a treatment center in 2020.
The Principal Sessions Court disclosed the sentence, including a fine of Rs 2,12,000, following the Thursday conviction. This verdict addresses a case that unfolded during the height of COVID-19 fear in the country.
Gathering evidence presented challenges due to the pandemic's spread, but authorities praised their team for securing justice. Public criticism intensified following the incident, highlighting concerns over health protocols for patient transport.
