Union Minister's Maharashtra Visit: Farmers and Faith

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Maharashtra, focusing on religious sites and agricultural discourse. Emphasizing government initiatives, he plans farmer interactions and discusses the PM Fasal Bima Yojana's extension till 2026, a vital scheme aiding over 4 crore farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:52 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo/X@ChouhanShivraj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to embark on a one-day visit to Maharashtra on Thursday, where he will blend religious and agricultural engagements. His itinerary includes visits to significant religious sites and discussions with local farmers about prevailing agricultural issues.

Chouhan's visit will commence at the revered Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, followed by a stop at the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar. Beyond his spiritual journey, the Union Minister aims to engage directly with farmers at the KVK Baleshwar, offering a platform to discuss their challenges and experiences pertaining to agriculture.

Highlighting government efforts to support agriculture, Chouhan will detail various schemes that benefit farmers, particularly the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The recent Cabinet decision extends this vital scheme until 2026, showcasing the government's commitment to agricultural risk management, having already benefitted over 4 crore farmers in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

