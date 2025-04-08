Left Menu

Green Revolution: UP's Plantation Drive at Religious Sites

The Uttar Pradesh government conducted a successful plantation initiative at religious sites, planting over 11,000 saplings in a week. Led by the Forest Department, the campaign involved community participation, focusing on ecological, medicinal, and religiously significant trees, and coincided with the festival of Navratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:44 IST
Green Revolution: UP's Plantation Drive at Religious Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken a groundbreaking green initiative, planting over 11,000 saplings across 781 religious sites in one week. This effort was part of the 'Shakti Vatika Aastha Aevam Hariyali' campaign organized by the Forest Department.

The drive, launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Navratri, concluded on April 7 with a final plantation at Atal Residential School in Bareilly. The campaign was characterized by widespread community involvement, especially in the Gorakhpur division where 1,159 saplings were planted at various locations.

Participation was robust, with women, schoolchildren, and local groups actively engaging in the initiative. Saplings of ecological and religious significance, such as neem, mango, and kadamba, were planted, symbolizing a commitment to environmental conservation and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025