Green Revolution: UP's Plantation Drive at Religious Sites
The Uttar Pradesh government conducted a successful plantation initiative at religious sites, planting over 11,000 saplings in a week. Led by the Forest Department, the campaign involved community participation, focusing on ecological, medicinal, and religiously significant trees, and coincided with the festival of Navratri.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken a groundbreaking green initiative, planting over 11,000 saplings across 781 religious sites in one week. This effort was part of the 'Shakti Vatika Aastha Aevam Hariyali' campaign organized by the Forest Department.
The drive, launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Navratri, concluded on April 7 with a final plantation at Atal Residential School in Bareilly. The campaign was characterized by widespread community involvement, especially in the Gorakhpur division where 1,159 saplings were planted at various locations.
Participation was robust, with women, schoolchildren, and local groups actively engaging in the initiative. Saplings of ecological and religious significance, such as neem, mango, and kadamba, were planted, symbolizing a commitment to environmental conservation and cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
