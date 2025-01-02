Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Moving Towards Safe Disposal of Toxic Legacy

Indian authorities announced the successful relocation of toxic waste from the site of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak disaster to a secure disposal facility, where the waste will be incinerated over the next three to nine months.

The Bhopal disaster, involving a devastating release of methyl isocyanate gas from an American-owned pesticide factory, claimed over 5,000 lives and affected hundreds of thousands in the area. Now, 337 metric tons of toxic waste have been secured in leak-proof containers and transported to Pithampur, 230 km away from Bhopal, under heightened security.

Although officials assure the incineration process is environmentally safe, concerns remain over potential water contamination. Activists are questioning why polluters Union Carbide and Dow Chemical are not being held responsible for cleanup efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)