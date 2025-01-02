Left Menu

Dense Fog and Plummeting Temperatures Disrupt Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh rings in the new year with dense fog and dropping temperatures, impacting visibility, travel, and daily life. Regions like Bhopal and Jabalpur report drastically reduced visibility. The Met Office notes minimum temperatures plummeting, with Pachmarhi reporting a chilly 3.4 degrees Celsius, highlighting a cold wave across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:47 IST
Dense fog in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The New Year has ushered in dramatic weather changes across Madhya Pradesh, as thick fog blankets many parts of the state, causing significant disruptions. Visibility in areas like Bhopal and Jabalpur has dropped sharply, affecting travel and daily life, while temperatures have also plunged significantly.

Bhopal and Jabalpur airports reported visibility at a mere 50 meters, according to the Meteorological Office. Other areas weren't spared either; Rajgarh and Ujjain districts experienced visibility of just 200 meters, with Ratlam and Narmadapuram faring slightly better at 500 meters. Indore's airport reported visibility of 650 meters, while Gwalior Airport and Khajuraho registered 800 meters, and Raisen district was slightly clearer with 1000 meters.

"Moderate to dense fog conditions were observed in several districts, including Sheopur, Neemuch, and Ujjain," stated the Met department. The entire state felt the cold, with temperatures plunging close to 10 degrees. Pachmarhi in the Narmadapuram district recorded a bone-chilling low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, marking one of the coldest nights experienced in the region recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

