Urgent Call for Action: Delhi's Shelter Homes in Crisis

In a bid to address mounting concerns over the alarming state of Delhi's shelter homes, National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo has issued a fervent call to the city's Chief Secretary for immediate reforms. His recent inspections have unveiled dire conditions necessitating urgent intervention.

Kanoongo's visit on December 30 to shelters on Roshanara Road, Meena Bazar, and Jama Masjid revealed deeply troubling inadequacies. Highlighting a facility at Roshanara Road, he noted its insufficient sanitation infrastructure, with just three bathrooms and four toilets for 40 residents, and a lack of crucial amenities such as heaters and recreational spaces.

Further compounding the issue, Kanoongo documented sanitation failures and inadequate drainage at a shelter near Urdu Park, Jama Masjid. Additionally, he cited significant concerns over safe drinking water, insufficient bedding, and even rat infestations. His findings underscore the imperative need for rapid enhancement to uphold the dignity and safety of these vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)