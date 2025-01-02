Prayagraj Gears Up for Grand Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that Prayagraj is ready to host the forthcoming Mahakumbh festival, scheduled from January 13 to February 25. The festival's highlight, the Shahi Snan or royal baths, will occur on January 14, January 29, and February 3, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami, respectively.

Maurya emphasized Prayagraj's commitment to the principle of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', noting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's involvement in preparations. 'I urge everyone to witness the divine grandeur of the Prayagraj Kumbh,' Maurya stated, reinforcing a sense of duty among officials for the event.

Security measures will be robust, with Uttar Pradesh Police deploying underwater drones. Cultural diversities will be celebrated through 20 stages showcasing various Indian folk arts from January 10 to February 24. Additionally, the North Central Railway is introducing technological innovations to streamline ticketing, deploying personnel in identifiable green jackets marked with QR codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)