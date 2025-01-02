Left Menu

Prayagraj Gears Up for Grand Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj is preparing for the Mahakumbh from January 13 to February 25, featuring Shahi Snan rituals. Enhanced security, cultural displays, and an innovative ticketing system will highlight the event. Uttar Pradesh authorities, including PM Modi and CM Adityanath, are actively involved in ensuring a successful gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:56 IST
Prayagraj Gears Up for Grand Mahakumbh 2025
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that Prayagraj is ready to host the forthcoming Mahakumbh festival, scheduled from January 13 to February 25. The festival's highlight, the Shahi Snan or royal baths, will occur on January 14, January 29, and February 3, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami, respectively.

Maurya emphasized Prayagraj's commitment to the principle of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', noting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's involvement in preparations. 'I urge everyone to witness the divine grandeur of the Prayagraj Kumbh,' Maurya stated, reinforcing a sense of duty among officials for the event.

Security measures will be robust, with Uttar Pradesh Police deploying underwater drones. Cultural diversities will be celebrated through 20 stages showcasing various Indian folk arts from January 10 to February 24. Additionally, the North Central Railway is introducing technological innovations to streamline ticketing, deploying personnel in identifiable green jackets marked with QR codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025