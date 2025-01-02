Assam Agriculture Minister Strengthens Sector Initiatives

In an effort to bolster the agricultural and horticultural sectors, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora convened a pivotal meeting with senior officials at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati. The meeting, held on Thursday, centered on evaluating the progress of ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing farmers' welfare and ensuring the effective implementation of departmental schemes and policies.

Minister Bora highlighted the significance of agriculture to the state's economy, stressing that government efforts are aligned with a vision of creating sustainable growth. A major focus was preparations for a public program in Guwahati on January 9, featuring Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, set to showcase the department's achievements and future plans.

Bora directed officials to facilitate seamless coordination for the event, also taking the opportunity to exchange New Year 2025 greetings and commend the dedication of department staff. He urged them to approach the New Year with renewed determination, emphasizing the critical role agriculture plays in the state's economic well-being and the need for increased productivity and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)