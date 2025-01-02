Reviving the Niranjana: India's Cultural and Environmental Reawakening
The Niranjana River faces an environmental crisis due to pollution and encroachment. An initiative, led by Rajiv Kumar Mittal, aims to rejuvenate the river through sustainable practices, community involvement, and scientific methods, aligning with India's national goals and combining cultural conservation with environmental efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Niranjana River, historically significant in Indian culture and religion, is facing an environmental crisis due to pollution, siltation, and encroachment. Situated between Chatra in Jharkhand and Gaya in Bihar, the river holds spiritual importance for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist followers.
An official from the Ministry of Jal Shakti highlighted the declining purity and flow of the river. In response, Rajiv Kumar Mittal, Director General of the National Clean Ganga Mission, spearheaded a crucial meeting to address these challenges. The meeting included various stakeholders, such as the Executive Director (Project) Brijendra Swaroop, SMCG, and Gokul Foundation, aiming to formulate a sustainable revival strategy for the river.
A comprehensive strategy was mapped out, emphasizing scientific methods, community participation, and sustainable development. Despite obstacles like decreasing groundwater levels, unchecked urbanization, and untreated waste, the project aspires to enhance groundwater recharge and ecological balance. Aligning with the national 'Namami Gange' goals, this initiative seeks to transform Niranjana River into a cultural and environmental beacon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niranjana
- River
- Revival
- Environmental
- Crisis
- India
- Culture
- Conservation
- Sustainability
- Community
ALSO READ
India's Struggle in Brisbane: A Third Test Setback
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds
Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: US-India Relations Amid Controversy