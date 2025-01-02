Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble as Trump's Policies and China's Economic Struggles Weigh In

Global stock markets face a challenging start to 2025 amid uncertainties over Donald Trump's presidency, China's economic measures, and energy market shifts. European shares dropped, while U.S. futures rose. With China's disappointing factory data and halted Russian gas exports, investors anticipate pivotal changes in economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:01 IST
Global stock markets opened 2025 on shaky ground as investors grapple with uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's policy agenda and China's economic outlook. Shares began falling after strong gains in 2024, with Europe experiencing mild declines and the U.S. showing mixed performance.

In China, stocks suffered their worst New Year start since 2016, driven by lackluster factory data and instability in the energy sector. Russian gas exports via Ukraine have stopped, affecting the European market, while European oil stocks rose with climbing crude prices.

Analysts emphasize a focus on economic and inflation data, as China's President Xi reveals more proactive growth plans. The forthcoming U.S. administration's tariff strategy also remains a critical concern impacting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

