Maharashtra Unveils New Security Measures for Mantralaya

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a new security system for Mantralaya, involving visitor passes. A unique work ID and an E-cabinet are also planned. Additionally, Class 2 lands will be converted to Class 1 for farmers, reversing historical revenue dues decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:09 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday new security measures for the state secretariat, Mantralaya, following a cabinet meeting. Each visitor will be issued a pass upon entering and must return it when leaving, marking an enhanced safety protocol.

Fadnavis also introduced plans to create a unique ID system for government work, analogous to the Aadhaar card. This initiative includes the implementation of an E-cabinet to facilitate the electronic movement of cabinet files, aiming to streamline governance processes.

In a move to support farmers, the government will convert lands categorized as Class 2 due to unpaid revenue dues decades ago into Class 1, allowing their return to farmers. The CM, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior officials, recently assessed security arrangements at the Mantralaya.

During a review with top officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, it was highlighted that the BJP, securing 132 seats, leads the Maharashtra Assembly, supported by allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

