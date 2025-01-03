Left Menu

BJP Protests Against IT Minister Over Contractor's Death

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans a protest in Karnataka demanding the resignation of IT Minister Priyank Kharge over a contractor's alleged suicide linked to his office. State officials defend Kharge, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated. The protest is scheduled in Kalaburagi, the minister's home district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:49 IST
Karnataka Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Biotechnology (BT) Priyank Kharge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to stage a protest on January 4, urging the resignation of Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge. The call follows the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal, purportedly linked to Kharge's office. The protest will occur in Kalaburagi, Kharge's home district.

Minister Kharge acknowledged the protest, saying, "I welcome them. We will arrange everything for them. If they behave properly, we will serve them water and coconut water. If they misbehave, we will send them to jail." Other state officials criticized the BJP's motives. Sharan Prakash Patil, State Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, dismissed the opposition's actions as a form of political revenge.

State Labour Minister Santosh Lad also commented, accusing the BJP of politicizing the incident. He mentioned, "There are so many railway accidents happening day in and day out. Should the concerned minister resign for this?" Kharge has denied all allegations, while the BJP contends that contractors face increased risks under the current Congress government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

