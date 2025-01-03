Punjab Government Dismisses DSP for Interview Facilitation

The Punjab Government has taken a stern decision by dismissing Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu, accused of facilitating a televised interview with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in custody. The dismissal order was sanctioned by Gurkirat Karpal Singh, Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs, on Thursday.

Invoking Article 311 of the Constitution, the termination comes after Sandhu had been under suspension since October 25, 2024. Findings from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Punjab and Haryana High Court concluded that Sandhu played a role in allowing the interview by a TV channel while Bishnoi was held by CIA Kharar.

The order detailed that the State Government, after evaluating the situation, determined that Sandhu's actions constituted a serious dereliction of duty, compromising the image of Punjab Police. The PPSC, the appointing body for Punjab Police Service officials, endorsed the dismissal following approval, as Sandhu's failure to adhere to duty reflected a critical breach in conduct protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)