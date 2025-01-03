Left Menu

Punjab Government Dismisses DSP for Interview Facilitation

The Punjab government has dismissed DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu for enabling a TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in custody. Invoking Article 311, the decision followed a Punjab and Haryana High Court SIT investigation that revealed Sandhu's misconduct, leading to his termination from the Punjab Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:51 IST
Punjab Government Dismisses DSP for Interview Facilitation
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Government has taken a stern decision by dismissing Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu, accused of facilitating a televised interview with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in custody. The dismissal order was sanctioned by Gurkirat Karpal Singh, Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs, on Thursday.

Invoking Article 311 of the Constitution, the termination comes after Sandhu had been under suspension since October 25, 2024. Findings from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Punjab and Haryana High Court concluded that Sandhu played a role in allowing the interview by a TV channel while Bishnoi was held by CIA Kharar.

The order detailed that the State Government, after evaluating the situation, determined that Sandhu's actions constituted a serious dereliction of duty, compromising the image of Punjab Police. The PPSC, the appointing body for Punjab Police Service officials, endorsed the dismissal following approval, as Sandhu's failure to adhere to duty reflected a critical breach in conduct protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025