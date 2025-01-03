Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC

In Patna, supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, rallied behind student protesters demanding justice from the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) by conducting a 'rail roko' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station. The protest highlights growing unrest over the future of local students, as police intervention sought to clear the tracks.

A supporter speaking to ANI highlighted the ongoing nature of the protest, which represents the struggles faced by students for over two weeks. Despite police dispersal efforts, which were confirmed by Deputy Superintendent Anu Kumari, the demonstration spotlighted concerns lingering within the educational sector.

MP Pappu Yadav stressed the broader implications of the protest, emphasizing its significance beyond BPSC, tying it to the future of Bihar's youth. In his interview, he criticized the collusion of political entities, coaching mafias, and officials in the prolonged saga of examination irregularities, calling for an unwavering fight.

Adding political weight to the protest, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor voiced support through his efforts over the past years in Bihar. Responding to claims of political motivations, Kishor defended his stance, pointing fingers at CM Nitish Kumar for prioritizing power over addressing essential state issues, particularly during crises like Covid-19.

The students' demands focus on nullifying the results of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 by the BPSC, dated December 13, which they claim was marred by administrative flaws, reaffirming their stand for justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)