Left Menu

Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC

Supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, backing student protesters, organized a 'rail roko' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station, Patna on Friday. The protest, against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), aims to secure justice for students following alleged irregularities in examinations, sparking political interventions and public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:55 IST
Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC
Visuals from the 'rail roko' protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Patna, supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, rallied behind student protesters demanding justice from the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) by conducting a 'rail roko' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station. The protest highlights growing unrest over the future of local students, as police intervention sought to clear the tracks.

A supporter speaking to ANI highlighted the ongoing nature of the protest, which represents the struggles faced by students for over two weeks. Despite police dispersal efforts, which were confirmed by Deputy Superintendent Anu Kumari, the demonstration spotlighted concerns lingering within the educational sector.

MP Pappu Yadav stressed the broader implications of the protest, emphasizing its significance beyond BPSC, tying it to the future of Bihar's youth. In his interview, he criticized the collusion of political entities, coaching mafias, and officials in the prolonged saga of examination irregularities, calling for an unwavering fight.

Adding political weight to the protest, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor voiced support through his efforts over the past years in Bihar. Responding to claims of political motivations, Kishor defended his stance, pointing fingers at CM Nitish Kumar for prioritizing power over addressing essential state issues, particularly during crises like Covid-19.

The students' demands focus on nullifying the results of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 by the BPSC, dated December 13, which they claim was marred by administrative flaws, reaffirming their stand for justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025