Remembering Rani Velu Nachiyar: Pioneer of Indian Resistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to honor Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, celebrating her bravery and strategic acumen against colonial powers. The PM highlighted her inspirational role in fighting oppression and empowering women, a legacy that continues to resonate through generations.

Actor and politician Vijay, leader of the TVK party, also paid homage to Rani Velu Nachiyar. He commemorated her as a trailblazer in the fight against British colonial forces, emphasizing her efforts to reclaim land for her people. Vijay marked the anniversary by pledging to support women's rights and safety.

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar reigned as the queen of the Sivaganga estate during 1780-1790. She was the first Indian queen to confront the East India Company, famously initiating what is considered the first incident of suicide bombing. Her strategic alliance with Hyder Ali and military acumen were instrumental in her victorious conflict against the British.

