Supreme Court Challenges Godman Ram Rahim's Acquittal in Murder Case
The Supreme Court has issued notices to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others following a CBI plea against their acquittal in the 2002 murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. The matter will be heard by a bench under Justice Bela Trivedi, clubbed with a related appeal.
The Supreme Court on Friday took a significant step by issuing notices to the self-proclaimed Godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and four associates, in response to a CBI petition contesting their acquittal in the 2002 murder of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of Dera Sacha Sauda.
The case will now be heard in conjunction with another appeal by the deceased's father, challenging the same acquittal. This decision came from a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna, who directed the matter to be heard by Justice Bela Trivedi, responsible for a related appeal.
The initial conviction saw Ram Rahim and others sentenced to life by the trial court in 2021, yet the High Court acquitted them, citing insufficient motive from the CBI's findings. Ram Rahim, serving a 20-year sentence for rape, had suspicions about Singh which led to the murder accusation.
