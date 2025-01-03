Transformative Spiritual Luxury Awaits: New Cottages in Arail for Mahakumbh 2025

As anticipation builds for Mahakumbh 2025, a luxurious cottage complex in Sector 25, Arail, promises pilgrims an immersive experience. Constructed on UP Tourism-approved land, the facility is just three kilometers from the mela grounds, offering a harmonious blend of spirituality, Indian tradition, and modern luxury across its five-acre site.

The complex, boasting 200 cottages bearing the names Vishnu Nivas, Arjun Nivas, Ram Nivas, and Krishna Nivas, aims to project India's spiritual heritage globally. With a tricolour design theme, it fosters cultural pride and offers continuous mantra chants, authentic satvik meals, and intimate evening Ganga Aarti by the river.

Himanshu Agarwal, proprietor of Rishikul Kumbh Cottage, discussed with ANI the unique features of the cottages, categorized into Semi-Deluxe, Luxury, and Deluxe. Emphasizing affordability, the cottages are priced reasonably, with three-day peak packages set at Rs50,000. Agarwal highlighted local employment initiatives, including engaging local women in the site's construction and operations, symbolizing a commitment to community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)