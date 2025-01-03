Stocks Wobble as Dollar Dominates: 2025 Market Outlook

As 2025 sets in, global financial markets continue their volatility, echoing the uncertainties that marked the latter parts of 2024. The U.S. dollar remains strong as investors forecast minimal Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, reinforced by buoyant employment figures and lower unemployment claims, which reached an eight-month low last week.

The dollar's strength places pressure on other currencies, with the euro inching closer to parity and the pound facing multi-month lows. The likelihood of any interest rate reduction at the Fed's January meeting is considered slim, currently estimated at just 11%, with any such decision predicated on changes in labor and inflation dynamics.

European markets are underperforming, burdened further by looming U.S. import tariffs. Meanwhile, Wall Street is struggling, with key indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experiencing consecutive declines. However, Friday's futures hint at a potential turnaround as investors prepare for pivotal updates, including December's labor market figures and euro zone inflation data.

(With inputs from agencies.)