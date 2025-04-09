Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics Ignite Wall Street Surge

US stocks surged as President Trump announced a reduction in tariffs, excluding those on China, leading to significant gains across major indexes. Despite alleviating some investor concerns, Trump's decision to increase tariffs on China continues to raise fears of global economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks experienced a significant upswing following President Donald Trump's announcement to lower certain tariffs, sparking a rally across major stock indexes. However, tariffs on China remain untouched.

The S&P 500 climbed by 5.7% after reversing its earlier losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2,000 points, marking a 5% rise. The Nasdaq composite also reported an impressive 6.8% increase.

Investors have been anxiously anticipating a relaxation in tariffs, which many economists warn could lead to a global recession and heightened inflation. However, the increase in tariffs on China, an economic powerhouse, continues to loom large over the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

