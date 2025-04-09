Trump's Tariff Tactics Ignite Wall Street Surge

US stocks experienced a significant upswing following President Donald Trump's announcement to lower certain tariffs, sparking a rally across major stock indexes. However, tariffs on China remain untouched.

The S&P 500 climbed by 5.7% after reversing its earlier losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2,000 points, marking a 5% rise. The Nasdaq composite also reported an impressive 6.8% increase.

Investors have been anxiously anticipating a relaxation in tariffs, which many economists warn could lead to a global recession and heightened inflation. However, the increase in tariffs on China, an economic powerhouse, continues to loom large over the global economy.

