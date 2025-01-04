Catfisher Nabbed in Delhi: Cyber Crime Unveiled in Online Dating Case

A college student from Delhi University was allegedly targeted by a cybercriminal posing as a U.S.-based freelancer model on an online dating platform. The victim, who met the suspect on Bumble, was misled into sharing private photos and videos, which the accused threatened to leak unless paid, according to police reports.

The scam came to light when the victim, pressured by continuous extortion threats, alerted her family and subsequently lodged a complaint with the PS Cyber West police department. Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, identifying the perpetrator as Tushar Bisht, a 23-year-old resident of Delhi.

During his arrest in Shakarpur, East Delhi, Bisht confessed to using a virtual international mobile number to contact multiple women on platforms like Bumble and Snapchat. Presenting himself with fake credentials and profiles, he extorted several victims by threatening to release their private content unless they paid him.

Detailed interrogation revealed Bishtr's connection with numerous victims, highlighting the severity of his deceit. Originally motivated by amusement, his actions escalated to a systematic extortion scheme. The police have emphasized the importance of online safety and awareness, particularly for young women engaging in digital communications.

This arrest highlights the increasing threat of online scams and underscores the need for vigilance on digital platforms, as authorities continue to combat cybercrime efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)