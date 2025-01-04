Left Menu

Catfisher Nabbed in Delhi: Cyber Crime Unveiled in Online Dating Case

A Delhi University student fell victim to a cyber fraud when a supposed U.S.-based model she met on a dating app conned her into sharing explicit content, which he later used for extortion. Delhi police have arrested the 23-year-old accused, revealing a shocking online scam operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:29 IST
Catfisher Nabbed in Delhi: Cyber Crime Unveiled in Online Dating Case
DCP West Vichitra Veer. (File/Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A college student from Delhi University was allegedly targeted by a cybercriminal posing as a U.S.-based freelancer model on an online dating platform. The victim, who met the suspect on Bumble, was misled into sharing private photos and videos, which the accused threatened to leak unless paid, according to police reports.

The scam came to light when the victim, pressured by continuous extortion threats, alerted her family and subsequently lodged a complaint with the PS Cyber West police department. Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, identifying the perpetrator as Tushar Bisht, a 23-year-old resident of Delhi.

During his arrest in Shakarpur, East Delhi, Bisht confessed to using a virtual international mobile number to contact multiple women on platforms like Bumble and Snapchat. Presenting himself with fake credentials and profiles, he extorted several victims by threatening to release their private content unless they paid him.

Detailed interrogation revealed Bishtr's connection with numerous victims, highlighting the severity of his deceit. Originally motivated by amusement, his actions escalated to a systematic extortion scheme. The police have emphasized the importance of online safety and awareness, particularly for young women engaging in digital communications.

This arrest highlights the increasing threat of online scams and underscores the need for vigilance on digital platforms, as authorities continue to combat cybercrime efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025