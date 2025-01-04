Heavy Fog Paralyzes New Delhi Travel as Winter Deepens

Heavy fog wreaked havoc on travel schedules as several trains, including the Vande Bharat Express and Jammu Rajdhani, faced delays Saturday en route to New Delhi. The intense weather conditions stemmed from dense fog covering the north Indian states, significantly reducing visibility.

Apart from train disruptions, flight operations also suffered setbacks. Indigo Airlines issued an advisory regarding the situation, warning travelers of potential delays attributable to the fluctuating fog density in Northern India.

Residents of the national capital are grappling with the icy conditions, taking refuge around bonfires or in night shelters. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality dipped further, with the AQI hitting 'very poor' at 385. The dropping temperatures add to the city's mounting winter woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)