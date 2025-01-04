Delhi's Organized Crime Web: Major Developments in MCOCA Case

In a major development, the Delhi police have filed their first charge sheet against co-accused Ritik, known as Peter, under the stringent MCOCA laws. This charge sheet was submitted before a duty judge on December 26 during the winter vacations, covering extensive details over one thousand pages. The case concerns an organized crime syndicate allegedly led by Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who is presently abroad. The matter is set for consideration by Judge Kaveri Baweja on January 9, as Special Judge Vishal Gogne pointed out the court's unavailability today.

According to the investigators, Ritik, alias Peter, is part of an organized crime syndicate implicated with Kapil Sangwan. The charge sheet reveals a connection with multiple arrests, including that of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, currently in judicial custody. His bail hearing is slated for January 8. Alongside, other accused individuals, Ritik, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara, were previously apprehended, with their cases shifted to the Rouse Avenue court following a Delhi High Court directive.

Further, the Rouse Avenue court had remanded Naresh Balyan in judicial custody on December 13 after a seven-day police remand, subsequent to his arrest on December 4. Seeking additional ten days of custody, the Delhi police, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, emphasized the need to uncover more about the accused's network and illicit possessions. Despite defense counsel Advocate M S Khan's opposition, citing already identified associates, the prosecution insists on further evidence-gathering to dismantle the crime syndicate's operations effectively.

