Rijiju Delivers Modi's Message of Unity at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah with a 'chadar' from PM Modi, reinforcing the message of unity during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The annual tradition aims to promote peace and brotherhood, reflecting Modi's continued participation in this symbolic gesture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:50 IST
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Ajmer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, arrived in Ajmer on Saturday to present a 'chadar' at the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju emphasized that the purpose of this visit is to reinforce the message of unity, a sentiment echoed as millions converge for the Urs celebration.

In a preceding gesture, Rijiju visited Delhi's Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah accompanied by BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui. Both leaders offered prayers, emphasizing PM Modi's message of brotherhood and peace across the nation.

Prime Minister Modi entrusted Rijiju with the 'chadar' to honor the 13th-century Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, continuing a tradition upheld for the 11th consecutive year. Last year, this symbolic offering was delivered to the shrine by former Union Minister Smriti Irani and a delegation representing the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

