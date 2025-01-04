Left Menu

Reforming GST: A Call for Relative Measures

Tamil Nadu Minister P T Palanivel Thiaga Rajan critiques the current system for measuring the Goods and Services Tax as 'profoundly flawed'. He suggests it can be improved by 20 different steps without new legislation, emphasizing the need for context in assessing GST collections relative to GDP growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 15:50 IST
Reforming GST: A Call for Relative Measures
GST Demand Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Information and Technology, P T Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, has raised concerns about the current methodology for evaluating Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, labeling it as 'profoundly flawed'.

He highlighted that while GST collections are reported to hit new highs each quarter, this is primarily due to inflation and GDP growth, rather than any systemic improvement. He stressed the need for a relative measurement of GST collections in comparison to GDP percentage or relative growth rates.

According to December 2024 data, GST collections rose by 7.3% year-on-year, driven by increases in both domestic and export refunds, with central GST at Rs 32,836 crore and state GST at Rs 40,499 crore. Despite being out of the GST council, Thiaga Rajan insists improvements can be made without legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025