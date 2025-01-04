Left Menu

Tai Ahom Community Amplifies Cry for Scheduled Tribe Status amidst Cultural Preservation Initiatives in Assam

The Tai Ahom community staged a protest demanding Scheduled Tribe status in Assam, feeling neglected by political leaders. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister inaugurated a new museum to preserve Rabha cultural heritage. Tensions rise as community leaders threaten escalated actions if demands remain unmet.

Large number of protesters gathered Assam Secretariat in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold display of activism, the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Assam (TAIPA) gathered near the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Tai Ahom community. The protest, marked by slogans and banners, underscores the community's belief that political promises remain unkept.

Diganta Tamuli, President of TAIPA, voiced strong dissatisfaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of failing to honor their 2014 promise of ST status. Tamuli warned that failure to meet their demands could have political consequences for the BJP in upcoming elections.

In parallel developments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Museum of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, aimed at preserving the Rabha community's cultural heritage. Despite these efforts, tensions remain high as the Tai Ahom protest continues, demanding tangible governmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

