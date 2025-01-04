Left Menu

Kharge Sends Chadar to Urs Mubarak, Advocates Unity and Brotherhood

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on the 813th Urs Mubarak of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, sent a ceremonial chadar, emphasizing national unity and brotherhood. Kharge urged citizens to uphold India's constitutional ideals of unity and inclusivity, invoking historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi to continue spreading peace and love globally.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/X) (@@kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 813th Urs Mubarak of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offered a chadar on behalf of himself and the Congress party. In a social media post, Kharge expressed his gratitude for being able to participate in this time-honored tradition.

Kharge highlighted the significant role of the chadar offering as a symbol of national unity and brotherhood. He stated that the gesture carries a message of welfare for all citizens and embodies India's Ganga-Jamuni culture. He emphasized that India's roots in unity and brotherhood are too deep to be disturbed by divisive forces.

Reflecting on the Indian Constitution's focus on unity, Kharge urged the public to protect these ideals. He also commemorated the upcoming centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's election as Congress President, during which Gandhi promoted unity against discrimination. Kharge called for the enduring message of peace and unity from Khwaja's shrine to spread globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

