Impending Decisions: Muslim Brotherhood Under U.S. Scrutiny

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that Washington is likely to make significant announcements regarding the Muslim Brotherhood in the upcoming week.

In November, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing his administration to assess whether certain segments of the Muslim Brotherhood, particularly those in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, qualify as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists.

The move underscores ongoing U.S. evaluation of international organizations that may pose security threats, with the administration's findings expected imminently.

