Left Menu

Impending Decisions: Muslim Brotherhood Under U.S. Scrutiny

U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, indicated potential upcoming announcements concerning the Muslim Brotherhood. President Trump's executive order mandates evaluating whether some branches of the Brotherhood, including those in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, should be labeled as foreign terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:39 IST
Impending Decisions: Muslim Brotherhood Under U.S. Scrutiny
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that Washington is likely to make significant announcements regarding the Muslim Brotherhood in the upcoming week.

In November, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing his administration to assess whether certain segments of the Muslim Brotherhood, particularly those in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, qualify as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists.

The move underscores ongoing U.S. evaluation of international organizations that may pose security threats, with the administration's findings expected imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025