Haryana's Rail Projects: A New Era of Connectivity and Development

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi highlights rail developments, including the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and Elevated Railway Track in Kurukshetra. These projects spearhead regional connectivity, promising significant economic growth. Celebrating Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation's achievements, the event also marked HRIDC's collaboration with Indian Railways for sustainable progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:06 IST
Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the annual celebrations of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi emphasized the transformative rail projects underway in Haryana. Joshi, who also chairs the HRIDC, expressed that these initiatives are set to enhance state connectivity and spur economic growth, according to a statement by the Haryana Information and Public Relations Department.

Highlighting the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) project, Joshi announced the successful launch of the light engine on the Patli-Manesar-MSIL line in September 2024. He detailed the completed construction on additional connectivity lines and an extensive double tunnel between Sohna and Dhulavat. An elevated railway is also nearing completion in Kurukshetra, aiming to alleviate congestion by removing five level crossings.

The Chief Secretary applauded the HRIDC's dedication to sustainable rail infrastructure, crucial for Haryana's development. He expressed pride in the corporation's accomplishments and reiterated its role in regional progress. Additional official Anurag Agarwal noted Haryana's unique position in collaborating with Indian Railways. The event included HRIDC project showcases, awards, and a cultural program, underscoring its importance in the state's rail advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

