Gujarat's Khel Mahakumbh 3.0: A Sports Revolution

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the much-anticipated Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 in Rajkot on Saturday, emphasizing the government's dedication to creating top-tier sports infrastructure. The state has notably expanded its sports budget, now reaching Rs 352 crore from a mere Rs 2.5 crore back in 2002, facilitating the development of equipment facilities, training programs, and sports complexes.

As part of this initiative, the state has seen an exponential growth in sports infrastructure, surging from just three sports complexes in 2002 to 24 across 22 districts today. Construction is underway for 13 additional complexes, while colossal projects like the multi-utility sports centre in Naranpura and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave near Narendra Modi Stadium aim to bolster Gujarat's sports credentials.

The Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 coincides with the upcoming Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, symbolizing a grand celebration of sports orchestrated by the Sports Authority of Gujarat. Chief Minister Patel, alongside key government figures, recognizes the past year's sporting achievements and India's robust ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, with Gujarat positioning itself as a future venue for world-class games.

(With inputs from agencies.)