Left Menu

Rolling Power Cuts In Transdniestria Amid Gas Crisis

The pro-Russian region of Transdniestria is facing extended power cuts due to halted Russian gas supplies through Ukraine. As industries shut down, residents are advised to stock up on firewood. Moldova points fingers at Russia for the crisis, but Russia blames Kyiv. Moldova seeks alternate solutions from Romania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 04:27 IST
Rolling Power Cuts In Transdniestria Amid Gas Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The breakaway region of Transdniestria, aligned with Russia, is experiencing extended power outages after Russian gas supplies ceased transiting through Ukraine. Local authorities announced on Saturday that power cuts would last longer.

Gas flow from Russia to central and eastern Europe stopped on New Year's Day when Ukraine refused to renew the transit deal. This cessation impacted Transdniestria, which had received gas through Ukraine for its thermal plant, supplying electricity to the region and Moldova. Extended rolling blackouts of up to four hours began after shorter outages over the weekend.

Most industries have shuttered, with exceptions for food production. Authorities are taking emergency measures to support residents as alternative heating with firewood becomes necessary. Moldova criticizes Russia for the crisis, seeking solutions through the Turkstream pipeline, while Russia blames Ukraine's refusal to renew transit terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025