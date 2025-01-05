Rolling Power Cuts In Transdniestria Amid Gas Crisis

The breakaway region of Transdniestria, aligned with Russia, is experiencing extended power outages after Russian gas supplies ceased transiting through Ukraine. Local authorities announced on Saturday that power cuts would last longer.

Gas flow from Russia to central and eastern Europe stopped on New Year's Day when Ukraine refused to renew the transit deal. This cessation impacted Transdniestria, which had received gas through Ukraine for its thermal plant, supplying electricity to the region and Moldova. Extended rolling blackouts of up to four hours began after shorter outages over the weekend.

Most industries have shuttered, with exceptions for food production. Authorities are taking emergency measures to support residents as alternative heating with firewood becomes necessary. Moldova criticizes Russia for the crisis, seeking solutions through the Turkstream pipeline, while Russia blames Ukraine's refusal to renew transit terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)