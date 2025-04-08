Ukraine Strikes on Russian Energy Sites Challenge Ceasefire

In a development that threatens the fragile ceasefire, the Russian defense ministry has accused Ukraine of launching attacks on Russian energy facilities twice within the last 24 hours. This act is in direct contravention of a moratorium brokered by the U.S. to halt such strikes.

The targeted strikes have raised concerns of escalating tensions in the region as diplomatic channels struggle to maintain peace. These reported incidents highlight the volatile situation on the ground where energy infrastructure is becoming a focal point of conflict.

Despite the gravity of these claims, Reuters has not been able to verify the attacks independently, leaving some room for skepticism regarding the extent and impact of these alleged strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)