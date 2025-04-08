Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Forecast: High Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal

Goldman Sachs reports a 70% probability of a Ukraine peace deal, an increase from pre-Trump era expectations. However, challenges lie ahead as Russia and Ukraine hold differing views on terms for a ceasefire. The geopolitical tension is further complicated by Russia's territorial claims in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:35 IST
Goldman Sachs Forecast: High Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Goldman Sachs, a leading U.S. investment bank, has reported that bond pricing currently implies a 70% probability of a peace deal in Ukraine, a significant rise from the period before Donald Trump's election as President. This reflects an increase in market confidence in a resolution to the conflict.

However, the report notes that this probability is slightly down from a peak of 76% in February. Trump, who is keen to cultivate a legacy as a peacemaker, has repeatedly voiced his ambition to end the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, describing it as a proxy war between the U.S. and Russia.

In the geopolitical arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed, in principle, a U.S.-proposed ceasefire but emphasizes the need for specific conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, has rejected Putin's ceasefire terms as unrealistic, highlighting the ongoing complexities of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025