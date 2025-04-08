Goldman Sachs Forecast: High Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal

Goldman Sachs, a leading U.S. investment bank, has reported that bond pricing currently implies a 70% probability of a peace deal in Ukraine, a significant rise from the period before Donald Trump's election as President. This reflects an increase in market confidence in a resolution to the conflict.

However, the report notes that this probability is slightly down from a peak of 76% in February. Trump, who is keen to cultivate a legacy as a peacemaker, has repeatedly voiced his ambition to end the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, describing it as a proxy war between the U.S. and Russia.

In the geopolitical arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed, in principle, a U.S.-proposed ceasefire but emphasizes the need for specific conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, has rejected Putin's ceasefire terms as unrealistic, highlighting the ongoing complexities of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)