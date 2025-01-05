Left Menu

A Journey Back to Origins: Sneha's Emotional Quest in India

Sneha, adopted from India by Spanish parents, returns to Bhubaneswar to find her biological mother. With limited time and information, she is supported by her adoptive mother Gema Vidal in this emotional quest. Failing to find her mother, Sneha plans to return in March for a longer stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:14 IST
Sneha, a 21-year-old Spanish citizen, has undertaken an emotional journey from Spain to India to find her biological mother, who abandoned her and her brother two decades ago.

Adopted in 2010 by Spanish parents, Sneha's quest, while limited by time constraints, is supported by her adoptive mother, Gema Vidal.

Although the search continues, if unsuccessful, Sneha and Gema intend to return in March to continue their search for her roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

