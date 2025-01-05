A Journey Back to Origins: Sneha's Emotional Quest in India
Sneha, adopted from India by Spanish parents, returns to Bhubaneswar to find her biological mother. With limited time and information, she is supported by her adoptive mother Gema Vidal in this emotional quest. Failing to find her mother, Sneha plans to return in March for a longer stay.
Sneha, a 21-year-old Spanish citizen, has undertaken an emotional journey from Spain to India to find her biological mother, who abandoned her and her brother two decades ago.
Adopted in 2010 by Spanish parents, Sneha's quest, while limited by time constraints, is supported by her adoptive mother, Gema Vidal.
Although the search continues, if unsuccessful, Sneha and Gema intend to return in March to continue their search for her roots.
