A Journey Back to Origins: Sneha's Emotional Quest in India

Sneha, a 21-year-old Spanish citizen, has undertaken an emotional journey from Spain to India to find her biological mother, who abandoned her and her brother two decades ago.

Adopted in 2010 by Spanish parents, Sneha's quest, while limited by time constraints, is supported by her adoptive mother, Gema Vidal.

Although the search continues, if unsuccessful, Sneha and Gema intend to return in March to continue their search for her roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)