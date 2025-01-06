Karnataka Mourns Loss of Prolific Litterateur Na. D'Souza

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led the tributes for veteran writer Na. D'Souza, expressing deep sorrow over his passing. D'Souza, a recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, was eminent in the literary world for his commitment to environmental protection and social justice themes.

On social media platform X, both leaders acknowledged D'Souza's indelible contributions. Bommai noted the writer's leadership as president of the 80th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Madikeri and highlighted the void his death leaves in the Kannada Saraswat community. Chief Minister Siddaramiah shared his condolences, offering support to D'Souza's family and admirers.

D'Souza, who passed away at 87 in Mangaluru, leaves behind a vast legacy of 94 published works, including 40 novels and notable adaptations in Kannada cinema. His esteemed works, among them 'Kadina Benki' and 'Dweepa', have left a lasting imprint on Kannada literature.

