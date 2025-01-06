Left Menu

Karnataka Mourns Loss of Prolific Litterateur Na. D'Souza

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai expressed sorrow over the demise of veteran writer Na. D'Souza. Known for his contribution to literature and environmental activism, D'Souza's prolific work spanned 94 books and impacted Kannada cinema. He significantly influenced social justice themes in his writing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:44 IST
Karnataka Mourns Loss of Prolific Litterateur Na. D'Souza
Veteran writer Na. D'Souza (Photo/X@BSBommai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led the tributes for veteran writer Na. D'Souza, expressing deep sorrow over his passing. D'Souza, a recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, was eminent in the literary world for his commitment to environmental protection and social justice themes.

On social media platform X, both leaders acknowledged D'Souza's indelible contributions. Bommai noted the writer's leadership as president of the 80th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Madikeri and highlighted the void his death leaves in the Kannada Saraswat community. Chief Minister Siddaramiah shared his condolences, offering support to D'Souza's family and admirers.

D'Souza, who passed away at 87 in Mangaluru, leaves behind a vast legacy of 94 published works, including 40 novels and notable adaptations in Kannada cinema. His esteemed works, among them 'Kadina Benki' and 'Dweepa', have left a lasting imprint on Kannada literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025