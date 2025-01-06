Left Menu

PM Modi to Virtually Launch Cherlapally Railway Terminal, Boosting Telangana's Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Cherlapally railway terminal in Telangana, introducing 24 regular train services as part of a major infrastructure endeavor. The development, backed by significant budget allocations, includes upgrades to numerous railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Cherlapally railway terminal in Telangana on Monday. This launch is part of the Modi administration's ongoing infrastructure investments within the state, which notably includes a Rs5,336 crore allocation for the current railway budget and the modernization of 44 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Addressing the media, Kumar emphasized, "The Modi government has delivered Rs 32,000 crore to Telangana over the last decade. This year alone, the state received a Rs 5,336 crore allocation for the railway budget, with Rs 720 crore designated for the Secunderabad railway station and Rs 350 crore for the Nampally railway station." He further announced the virtual inauguration of the Cherlapally terminal by PM Modi, which will regularly support 24 train services, alongside the upgrade of 44 stations under the Amrit Bharat initiative and the operation of five Vande Bharat trains statewide.

An official release from the Prime Minister's Office confirms that PM Modi will inaugurate various railway projects across the nation on Monday. A significant highlight includes the introduction of the new Jammu Railway Division, alongside the inauguration of the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana, complemented by the foundation laying of the Rayagada Railway Division Building in East Coast Railway.

This strategic project aims to address long-standing public demands, enhance national connectivity, stimulate job creation, improve infrastructure, promote tourism, and catalyze socio-economic growth in the area. The Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district has been crafted as a new coaching terminal with enhanced entry facilities at a cost of Rs 413 crore.

This environmentally conscious terminal, equipped with excellent passenger amenities, will mitigate the congestion of existing coaching terminals in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rail Division Building in Rayagada under the East Coast Railway's jurisdiction, enhancing connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining areas to bolster regional socio-economic development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

