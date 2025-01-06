Patna Erupts: Kishor's Arrest Ignites Widespread Protests

Tensions flared in Patna after police detained Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during an indefinite hunger strike protesting alleged Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam paper leaks. The arrest sparked a violent confrontation near Gandhi Maidan as Kishor's supporters accused the government of trying to suppress dissent through forceful measures.

Supporters condemned the detention as an effort to stifle the unity and momentum Kishor had built among the populace. A supporter emphasized, "Physical violence against him is intolerable. We demand to know his whereabouts." Kishor's actions were characterized as legal and emblematic of Satyagraha, amplifying claims that the government feared his influence.

The clash erupted when police attempted to remove Kishor from his protest site, clearing Gandhi Maidan and conducting vehicle searches. Kishor, supporting students annoyed by BPSC exam irregularities, was transported by ambulance post-detention. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj plans to petition the High Court on January 7 over these alleged irregularities, maintaining protest vigour.

(With inputs from agencies.)